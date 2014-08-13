Aug 13 The following are the top stories on the
* Iran is finding a way around Western sanctions to export
increasing amounts of an ultralight oil to China and other Asian
markets, expanding the value of its trade by potentially
billions of dollars a year. (nyti.ms/1p3Hsfn)
* Scholars are exhilarated by the prospect of tapping into
the vast troves of personal data collected by Facebook Inc
, Google Inc, Amazon.com Inc and a host
of start-ups, which they say could transform social science
research. (nyti.ms/1sAp0xT)
* European companies rated below investment grade have
turned to issuing junk bonds, following the lead of American
businesses. For many companies, the high-yield junk bond market
has become essential for raising money now that their local
banks are making fewer corporate loans. (nyti.ms/1q7vHkX)
* Syncora Guarantee Inc said Detroit's exit strategy had
been tainted by what it called the biases of its chief mediator,
whose job it was to impartially negotiate out-of-court
settlements of as many of the city's outstanding debts as
possible. (nyti.ms/VhJLA8)
* Audi AG said that in one province, the
dealership network of its Chinese joint venture had broken
national antitrust rules and would be punished by the
government. The Chinese authorities have been looking at many
automakers this summer. The focus of the review has been whether
automakers have compelled their dealers to set high,
standardized prices for replacement parts that the carmakers
produced. (nyti.ms/1mGWyTI)
* An important reading on the health of the eurozone economy
is expected to show that growth stagnated in the recent quarter
as German output faltered, confirming the assessment of many
analysts that a lasting recovery remains out of reach for the
region. (nyti.ms/1sQkdoF)
* In a new report, Moody's says banks have remained
"conservative" in their lending. The report acknowledged rising
auto loan balances, but it concluded that "consumers owe less
now than they did during the recession so they can afford to
take on more debt." (nyti.ms/1ytJWF1)
* Even as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N, the
Chinese e-commerce juggernaut, moves closer to one of the most
anticipated initial public offerings in recent history,
potential investors are wondering about the future of its ties
to its online payments affiliate Alipay. (nyti.ms/Y2PlYB)
* As Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and
Pershing Square Capital Management try to take over Allergan Inc
, each side appears to be consumed with outmaneuvering
the other. (nyti.ms/1nNBomH)
* Carlyle Group LP has been searching for unusual
investment opportunities and has shown a willingness to take
small stakes in companies. Carlyle said on Tuesday it had
minority investment in ad site Ganji.com and within the last
year, Carlyle bought a minority stake in Beats Electronics and
then roughly doubled its investment when the company was sold to
Apple Inc. (nyti.ms/1ppuzwJ)
* A bidding battle for Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd
has called into question the case for standalone wine
companies. The company, which owns Penfolds and other global
wine labels, could be better managed. But a fragmented market
and low brand loyalty also suggests it may not be suitable for
public company treatment. (nyti.ms/1roW8EF)
