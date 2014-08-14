Aug 14 The following are the top stories on the
* With the largest ever Ebola outbreak now having killed
more than 1,000 people in West Africa, drug companies and
doctors are scrambling to see whether any existing medicines or
drugs under development can help stem the epidemic. (nyti.ms/1uR5iMu)
* Rises in housing prices have been profitable to private
equity firms and institutional investors that bought foreclosed
homes to flip them or to rent them out. Now the recovery in
housing is fueling a niche market for newly minted bonds that
are backed by the most troubled mortgages of them all: those on
homes on the verge of foreclosure. (nyti.ms/1ow0wUT)
* Germany has shown new resolve in imposing sanctions on
Russia over the Ukraine crisis, even if German businesses
suffer, and the German public has gone along. (nyti.ms/1q9nehb)
* In a potent reminder that what consumers say they want and
what they actually eat are often very different things, the
Burger King Corp said on Wednesday that about two-thirds of its
stores would phase out "Satisfries" - the low-fat, low-calorie
item that was introduced less than a year ago. (nyti.ms/Y75pZC)
* Some officials fear that a verdict against the Arab Bank
Plc, which is accused of maintaining an account for
Hamas, could threaten banking in risky parts of the world. (nyti.ms/1uuOf5o)
* Weeks before the Chinese e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N set to start a roadshow for an
initial public offering, it has tidied up relations with its
payments affiliate. (nyti.ms/1mLcSTF)
* Barclays Plc could face as much as $2 billion in
additional litigation and other costs this year as it continues
to grapple with legacy and regulatory issues, a Sanford C.
Bernstein analyst said in a research note on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1sXmznF)
* Lookout, a seven-year-old mobile security company that is
riding a wave of concern over cyberthreats, with 50 million
people using its app, has now raised $150 million from investors
led by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. (nyti.ms/1pOOJPD)
* The Massachusetts fire marshal is focused on an
e-cigarette as the possible cause of smoldering in a bag that
had to be removed from a jet on Saturday night at Boston's Logan
International Airport. Airport officials are asking the
Transportation Department to consider classifying e-cigarettes
as hazardous materials. (nyti.ms/1p8vQry)
* Hedge fund billionaire Louis Bacon has filed a lawsuit
against the Canadian clothing magnate Peter Nygard, claiming a
long history of character assassination and numerous
environmental misdeeds related to Nygard's large property in the
Bahamas. (nyti.ms/VlsTZk)
