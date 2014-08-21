Aug 21 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Online lender AvantCredit is expected to announce early on
Thursday that it has secured a $200-million credit facility led
by the investment bank Jefferies, doubling its capacity to lend
to consumers. (nyti.ms/1vjWSxc)
* First Investors Financial Services Group has agreed to pay
a $2.75 million penalty over accusations that it consistently
gave giant credit reporting agencies like Experian and Equifax
flawed reports about thousands of car buyers. (nyti.ms/1s1QmsF)
* The Justice Department is poised to announce a $16.65
billion settlement with Bank of America Corp over
accusations that it duped investors into buying toxic mortgage
securities, say people briefed on the matter - the single
largest government settlement by a company in American history.
(nyti.ms/1p04G1r)
* An increasingly vocal minority of Federal Reserve
officials want the central bank to retreat more quickly from its
stimulus campaign, arguing that the bank has largely exhausted
its ability to improve economic conditions. (nyti.ms/1oTlptm)
* An experimental drug has completely protected monkeys from
lethal doses of a virus related to Ebola, bolstering confidence
that a similar medicine might be effective if deployed in the
current outbreak in Africa, researchers reported on Wednesday.
(nyti.ms/1ncq97X)
* UPS Stores, a subsidiary of United Parcel Service Inc
, said on Wednesday that a security breach may have led
to the theft of customer credit and debit data at 51 UPS
franchises in the United States. (nyti.ms/VFFNkP)
* Nestle SA, one of the world's largest food
companies, is adopting animal welfare standards that will affect
7,300 of its suppliers around the globe, and their suppliers. (nyti.ms/1q1H94c)
* As Europe faces the prospect of its third recession in
five years, France is quickly emerging as one of the weakest
links among the 18 nations that share the euro. (nyti.ms/1s1UDMX)
* Dollar General Corp, which on Monday offered $8.9
billion for Family Dollar Stores Inc, trumping an
existing offer from Dollar Tree Inc, is contending that
Family Dollar's chief executive may have let personal interest
cloud his judgment. (nyti.ms/1sW9lJo)
* Carl Icahn, the longtime activist investor, disclosed in a
regulatory filing on Wednesday that he had accumulated an 8.48
percent stake in Hertz Global Holdings Inc, with plans
to put pressure on the rental car company's management. (nyti.ms/1AzQ8yo)
* Virtual currency start-up Chain, which aims to make it
easier for developers to build Bitcoin applications, announced
on Wednesday that it had closed a $9.5 million investment round
led by Khosla Ventures, bringing its total funding to $13.7
million. (nyti.ms/XBPxOA)
* Argentina has proposed a way to pay its bondholders in a
move that would bypass a United States court ruling that has
blocked its payments and sent the country spiraling into default
last month. (nyti.ms/1pgvQq0)
* Infineon Technologies AG, the German chip
maker, agreed on Wednesday to buy the International Rectifier
Corp, a specialty semiconductor producer, for about $3
billion in cash to bolster its international presence and gain
greater scale. (nyti.ms/VH1tN8)
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc has agreed to pay $896,000
to settle accusations by the Justice Department that it did not
follow antitrust guidelines before acquiring additional shares
in the USG Corp in December, according to a filing in
the Federal District Court in Washington on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1pMCK6s)
* SoundCloud will begin incorporating advertising and, for
the first time, let artists and record labels collect royalties
as part of a new licensing deal with entertainment companies.(nyti.ms/1pMD1pS)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore)