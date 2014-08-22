Aug 22 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Sears Holdings Corp, which owns Sears and Kmart stores, announced on Thursday that it lost $975 million in the first six months of the year. (nyti.ms/1z9Opx8)

* As Europe slogs through its latest round of bank stress tests, a growing number of analysts have already reached their own conclusion: Eurozone banks need additional cash. (nyti.ms/1ohyB5s)

* Wall Street now finds itself with the public relations challenge of having to woo and retain young talent. As part of the effort, many new hires found out this week that they could be paid roughly 20 percent more than their counterparts were offered last year. (nyti.ms/1rpm33z)

* A federal court judge said on Thursday that Argentina's attempt to skirt one of his rulings was "lawless" but stopped short of finding the country in contempt of court. (nyti.ms/1wfQ6Nq)

* Dollar General Corp has offered more money to Family Dollar Stores Inc shareholders than Dollar Tree Inc's $8.5 billion deal, but it was not enough to sway the Family Dollar board. Rejecting a bid over concerns other than price when a higher offer is in place is dangerous ground for any board. Family Dollar's shareholders are bound to be wondering how this money can be left on the table. (nyti.ms/VJREhJ)

* New York's Department of Financial Services said on Thursday that it would extend by 45 days the comment period for its proposed virtual currency regulations. Those interested in submitting comments on the new rules will now have until Oct. 21. (nyti.ms/1q3RAnP)

* Bank of America's $16 billion mortgage settlement is less painful than it looks. The company's financial burden for the settlement may not exceed $12 billion - certainly a large amount, but one significantly less than the number the government trumpets. (nyti.ms/1qvvvvY)

