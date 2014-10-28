Oct 28 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Madison Square Garden Co said on Monday it was exploring a potential breakup of itself, a move that would separate the New York Knicks and Rangers professional sports teams from the company's live entertainment business. (nyti.ms/1tBS74T)

* Adding to pressure on the guardrail manufacturer Trinity Industries Inc, Virginia said on Monday it planned to remove the company's products after it failed to meet a state deadline to supply documentation for new crash testing. (nyti.ms/1tBRzf9)

* Regal Entertainment Group, which operates the country's largest theater chain, said on Monday it was exploring "strategic alternatives" that may include a sale of the company. (nyti.ms/1zCxoB5)

* Sachem Head Capital Management, a $2 billion hedge fund, disclosed on Monday that it had acquired an economic interest in CDK Global Inc equivalent to a 9.8 percent stake. (nyti.ms/1DV09rv)

* Private equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC has raised $4 billion for a new fund, its first dedicated to investments in the energy sector. Warburg Pincus said on Monday that the final amount of capital raised for the fund was $1 billion higher than the initial goal, indicating robust demand among investors. (nyti.ms/1ze6PRH)