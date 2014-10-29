Oct 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* General Motors Co hopes to invigorate sales of its slow-selling Chevrolet Volt by introducing a new version of the plug-in hybrid sedan next year, with more of its parts production taking place in Michigan. (nyti.ms/1nOIyxo)

* Arthur Levitt Jr., the longest-serving chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, will serve as an adviser to BitPay, the Bitcoin payment processor, and Vaurum, an exchange for institutional investors. The moves were announced on Tuesday (nyti.ms/ZYoCx0)

* The possibility that JPMorgan Chase & Co would build a two-towered, $6.5 billion headquarters on the Far West Side of Manhattan streaked across the skyline in recent weeks, only to die quietly on Tuesday. Jamie Dimon, chairman of Chase, called Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday to say that the country's largest bank had decided to stay put on the East Side. (nyti.ms/1FU29Cj)

* Three years ago, AT&T Inc warned smartphone customers with "unlimited" data plans that their connections might be slowed if they used a lot of data. On Tuesday, the Federal Trade Commission said AT&T's disclosure was deceptive because it was not specific enough. (nyti.ms/1sAZl2E)

* The German lender Deutsche Bank announced a management shakeup Tuesday that will move the chief financial officer, Stefan Krause, to a newly created post and give his duties to a Goldman Sachs Group partner, Marcus Schenck. Deutsche Bank also named Christian Sewing to the management board with responsibility for legal affairs. In addition, Henry Ritchotte, Deutsche Bank's chief operating officer, will retain that title while overseeing an effort to improve the bank's information technology, including internet and mobile banking services. (nyti.ms/1wEd1Qm)

