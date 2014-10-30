Oct 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Microsoft Corp has created a wrist-worn fitness device, Microsoft Band, and a related online service, Microsoft Health, that will analyze the data from the band and other devices to help people with their fitness goals. Microsoft is charging $199 for the device. (nyti.ms/1p4ENF0)

* Facing pressure from supporters of Apple Inc's new mobile payment system, the consortium of major retailers, Merchant Customer Exchange, creating a rival system said on Wednesday that it might adjust its strategy. (nyti.ms/10AcNOu)

* The Food and Drug Administration said on Wednesday that it had approved Pfizer Inc's vaccine for a dangerous strain of meningitis that caused outbreaks last year at Princeton and the University of California, Santa Barbara. (nyti.ms/1rTmcaC)

* Facing increasing scrutiny of how it handled the recall of dangerously defective airbags, the nation's auto safety regulator, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, sent a letter on Wednesday to 10 major automakers and Takata Corp , the airbags' maker, urging a faster response. (nyti.ms/1FXD4Xf)

* Fiat Chrysler Automobiles said on Wednesday that it planned to spin off Ferrari, the Italian luxury sports car maker, listing its shares in New York and possibly in Europe. (nyti.ms/13hgtG4) (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)