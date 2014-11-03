Nov 3 Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena said it would ask investors to help it raise the money it needed to satisfy demands from the European Central Bank that it bolster its ability to survive an economic downturn or other crises. (nyti.ms/1ttLGy0)

* Monster Worldwide Inc, which revolutionized online job hunting in the 1990s, is trying to reinvent itself for the era of Twitter and Facebook with new products that capitalize on social media. (nyti.ms/1rPClwP)

* Product placement in a novel might strike some as unseemly, but "Find Me I'm Yours" is not like most novels. It is an ebook, a series of websites and web TV shows, and a vehicle for content sponsored by companies. And if it succeeds, it could usher in a new business model for publishers, one that blurs the lines between art and commerce in ways that are routine in TV shows and movies but rare in books. (nyti.ms/1ttH0Z3)

* A year after a grueling fight with the investor Carl Icahn, Michael Dell says he is very happy to have the computer company Dell Inc that bears his name back to himself. On Tuesday, Dell will show what he has been up to since the seven-month struggle with Icahn ended last year. (nyti.ms/1ufzwfd)

* Macy's Inc flagship Herald Square store has long tried to be everything to everyone. But in a $400 million renovation, it is taking sharper aim at millennials and free-spending tourists. (nyti.ms/1yPaWRk)

* More than a year before the first legal dose of marijuana will be dispensed in New York, a group of entrepreneurs gathered at the Marriott Marquis hotel in Times Square in late October to discuss strategy with an influential state lawmaker. (nyti.ms/1vC9Sg2)

* Public Broadcasting Service's "Masterpiece", the 43-year-old English drama franchise, is capitalizing on the runaway success of "Downton Abbey" by adding new shows and more airtime early next year. (nyti.ms/1s6cn9e)

* Americans are expected to buy a record $89 billion worth of gifts online this holiday season, according to a new report from Forrester Research. That's a 13 percent jump over last year, when hundreds of millions of gifts and bad weather overtaxed United Parcel Service Inc and FedEx Corp leading to shipping delays. (nyti.ms/1xR0KGE) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in BANGALORE)