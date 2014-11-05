Nov 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Searching for a new way to attack Ebola, companies and academic researchers are now racing to develop faster and easier tests for determining whether someone has the disease. Medical companies are looking for a technology that takes only a little blood, and gives an answer in minutes instead of hours or days.(nyti.ms/10jZKjl)

* Regulators fear that the stampede into less conventional assets, including leveraged loans, could create bubbles that will later pop, harming banks and the wider economy. (nyti.ms/1tabPOO)

* With more than a million defective small cars still on the road, General Motors Co said on Tuesday that it was adding an incentive for owners to have them fixed: $25 gift cards to one of seven retailers, like Applebee's and Bass Pro Shops. (nyti.ms/1Aely0o)

* Turner Broadcasting announced on Tuesday that Kevin Reilly will become president of the TNT and TBS cable networks and the chief creative officer of Turner Entertainment. (nyti.ms/1tYF4cL)

* SoundCloud Ltd, a streaming music service that attracts 175 million users each month, has signed a licensing deal with the Warner Music Group Corp, one of the three major global music companies, the two companies announced on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/10sAFTH)

* Apple Inc said it had issued a bond of 2.8 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in debt for the first time in Euros as 22 percent of the company's revenue came from Europe in the fiscal fourth quarter. (nyti.ms/10TyZmR)

* The United States trade deficit rose 7.6 percent to $43 billion in September as exports slumped, a sign that the world's biggest economy is starting to feel the impact of weakening global growth. (nyti.ms/1tGax3r)

* Time Inc, America's largest magazine publisher, reported on Tuesday that its third-quarter revenue had increased slightly to $821 million in the third quarter, compared with $818 million in the same quarter of last year as it continued to suffer from declines in print advertising and circulation. (nyti.ms/1pjc4fQ)

* European Union officials on Tuesday sharply lowered growth forecasts to a meager 1.3 percent as member states like France, Germany and Italy showed weak economic performance, and as business confidence suffered from heightened geopolitical risks. (nyti.ms/1x2fCFB)

* A federal judge on Tuesday declined to block the hedge fund billionaire William Ackman from voting his firm's shares in a fight for control of the board of Allergan, the maker of Botox, potentially bolstering his effort to force the company into a sale to Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc . (nyti.ms/1y14GES)

* Greene King, a British brewer and operator of pubs and hotels, said on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement to acquire the Spirit Pub Co Pcl of Britain for 773.6 million pounds, or about $1.2 billion, in cash and stock. (nyti.ms/1uszEZA)

* Virgin Money Plc, the British financial services company, partly owned by the billionaire Richard Branson, said on Tuesday that it planned to list its shares in London by the end of November and hoped to raise about 150 million pounds, or $240 million, in its offering. (nyti.ms/1vGd22s)

* Pimco Fund said on Tuesday that investors withdrew $27.5 billion from its flagship Total Return fund in October, shrinking the size of the bond fund to $171 billion, following the shock departure of its manager, Bill Gross. (nyti.ms/1oiUdon)