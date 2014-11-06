Nov 6 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* With Republicans poised to control both the House and Senate next year, American business is gearing up for a major push on long-sought goals like an overhaul of the corporate tax system, building the Keystone XL oil pipeline, lighter environmental and financial regulation and winning congressional backing for trade deals with Asia and Europe. (nyti.ms/1pnQyXj)

* A group of investigative reporters published findings on Wednesday accusing more than 300 companies, including PepsiCo Inc, Ikea AB and FedEx Corp, of benefiting from preferential deals with the government of Luxembourg. (nyti.ms/1wyx7fd)

* Carlyle Group LP, the private equity firm, is teaming up with the British publisher Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc to acquire Dealogic Plc, a seller of financial data, for $700 million on booming stock sales, debt issuance and mergers. (nyti.ms/1uyqcDf)

* ING Groep NV said it would repay the last of what it owes for a bailout during the financial crisis on Friday, six months earlier than expected. (nyti.ms/1omyIDd)

* Leyne, Strauss-Kahn & Partners, a Luxembourg investment firm formerly associated with Dominique Strauss-Kahn, was declared insolvent after the apparent suicide of his business partner last month and the discovery of previously unknown "financial commitments." (nyti.ms/1EkgWV2)

* The French government gave formal approval to General Electric Co's $13.5 billion deal for the energy business of Alstom SA, the French power and transportation company. (nyti.ms/1tezwWq)

* The asset management arm of Perella Weinberg Partners is merging two subprime auto lenders that it owns as part of an effort to streamline their operations and expand market share. (nyti.ms/1x83mkx)