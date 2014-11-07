Nov 7 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* American brands doing business in Russia have become political targets ever since the European Union and United States announced a set of sanctions against Russia for supporting pro-Russian separatists striving to carve out independent states in eastern Ukraine. (nyti.ms/1tjB8OC)

* Jean-Claude Juncker, head of the European Union's executive arm and former longtime leader of Luxembourg, faces rising furore by a flood of leaked documents detailing his home country's role as a haven for hundreds of companies seeking to drastically reduce their tax bills. (nyti.ms/1sc4NsE)

* The competition regulator in Britain said on Thursday that it planned to begin an inquiry into the dominant position of the country's largest lenders in retail banking and in lending to small and midsize businesses. (nyti.ms/1tjyYyD)

* Bank of America Corp is nearing a deal with federal regulators to settle an investigation into the bank's suspected manipulation of the currency market. (nyti.ms/1uCJNCi)

* Home Depot Inc said hackers that broke into the company's computer network this year took 53 million customer email addresses in addition to the payment card details of millions of customers. (nyti.ms/1zzhwyw)

* Takata Corp found a decade ago that its airbags could crack and explode. Instead of alerting regulators, it tried to erase evidence, say ex-employees who were involved in secret tests. (nyti.ms/1uEc7UW)

* A trial related to safety defects in General Motors Co cars, including an ignition switch flaw linked to more than 30 deaths and the recall of millions of vehicles, has been scheduled for early 2016. (nyti.ms/1xmhQw7)

* Investment firm Advent International Corp said it has completed raising a new $2.1 billion private equity fund for Latin America, thought to be the largest ever for this region, in a sign of increasing investor confidence. (nyti.ms/10C6vxs)

* Cable & Wireless Communications Plc said it will buy the private cable company Columbus International Inc for $3 billion, including debt. (nyti.ms/1xbaTyS)

* Cott Corp, the Canadian soft-drink maker, agreed to acquire DSS Group, the parent company of DS Services of America Inc, a United States direct-to-consumer provider of bottled water, office coffee and water filtration services, for $1.25 billion. (nyti.ms/1u50Awn)

* Irish drug maker Perrigo Company Plc said it has agreed to acquire Omega Pharma NV, one of the largest providers of over-the-counter health care products in Europe, for about $4.5 billion, including the assumption of debt. (nyti.ms/13PlCFs)

