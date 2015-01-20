Jan 20 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After winning acclaim for one of its original television productions, Amazon.com Inc announced on Monday that it would produce and acquire films for theatrical release and early distribution on its Prime Instant Video service. (nyti.ms/1AF3vuV)

* As demand for exports slips and the real estate sector cools, China has been looking to consumers to help pick up the slack. But the country's slowing growth will complicate those plans. (nyti.ms/15rLJCS)

* At a remote research center on the Nebraska plains, scientists are using surgery and breeding techniques to re-engineer the farm animal to fit the needs of the 21st-century meat industry. The potential benefits are huge: animals that produce more offspring, yield more meat and cost less to raise. (nyti.ms/1yDkpis)

* The World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, which begins this week, has been a top venue for controversial conversations over the years. Israelis and Palestinians have debated, for example, and luminaries from the public and private sectors have faced off on big topics like climate change, inequality and gender diversity. (nyti.ms/1wn1NMa)

* The Danish monetary authorities lowered interest rates further into negative territory on Monday, seeking to reduce upward pressure on their currency, the krone, just days before a momentous meeting of the European Central Bank. (nyti.ms/1ujOEUp)

* The founder of Weavering Capital was convicted on Monday of fraud, forgery and other criminal charges related to the collapse of the hedge fund in 2009, prosecutors said. (nyti.ms/1yCgmzO)

* The Serious Fraud Office of Britain said on Monday that it had closed its investigation into suspected accounting and disclosure abuses connected to Hewlett-Packard Co's $11 billion purchase of the British technology company Autonomy. (nyti.ms/151525A)

* Societe Generale, one of France's largest banks, is splitting the roles of chairman and chief executive to comply with European rules, it said on Monday. (nyti.ms/1J1Fpku)

* The chief executive of Allied Irish Banks Plc, a nationalized lender, is leaving for a similar position at Clydesdale Bank Plc, the Scottish arm of National Australia Bank. (nyti.ms/1yCgCig) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)