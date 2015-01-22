Jan 22 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* In the face of European Union opposition to the South
Stream pipeline project, Gazprom is moving to an
alternate route. While some analysts doubt the feasibility of
Turkish Stream, others say a route to Turkey makes strategic and
economic sense. Russia would solidify its position in that
country, a fast-growing gas market that is already Gazprom's
second-largest gas customer in the European region after
Germany. (nyti.ms/1BINcCJ)
* Microsoft Corp unveiled an unexpected new headset
at a Windows 10 event on Wednesday. The headset allows
interaction with holographic images, enabling people to play
video games, build 3D models and hold immersive videoconferences
with colleagues. (nyti.ms/1yI89Mf)
* U.S. President Barack Obama's push for a new "middle-class
economics" may go nowhere in Congress, but his ambitious array
of proposals to raise stagnant incomes and provide more
government support for struggling working families will frame
his last two years in office and help make the politics of rich
and poor a central issue in the campaign to succeed him. (nyti.ms/1AR2IqV)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has found ways to put its
money to work in formats that appear to comply with the Volcker
Rule, but its investments have caused concern among some of its
big clients. (nyti.ms/15BQNWd)
* Top financial regulators on Wednesday discussed ways to
improve how so-called too-big-to-fail institutions are singled
out for closer supervision, but they stopped well short of
reversing any designations made so far. (nyti.ms/1t0BccQ)
* New York State's top law enforcer has claimed that
Barclays Plc made a false statement in court documents
and that it defied subpoenas seeking the testimony of two
executives, a move that builds on a previous lawsuit over the
bank's private stock trading platform. (nyti.ms/15v1uce)
* Standard & Poor's, the credit rating agency blamed for
helping inflate the subprime mortgage bubble, has settled
accusations that it orchestrated a similar fraud years after the
bubble burst. S&P has agreed to settle an array of government
investigations stemming from 2011, paying nearly $80 million and
admitting some misdeeds, federal and state authorities announced
on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1uw94PT)
* Facing stiff competition and the declining growth of its
auctions business, eBay Inc announced a shakeup of the
company on Wednesday, saying it planned to cut 2,400 positions,
or 7 percent of its global work force. (nyti.ms/15v2jBQ)
* Kinder Morgan Inc said on Wednesday that it had
agreed to buy Hiland Partners LP, an oil pipeline and
gathering company owned by the billionaire Harold Hamm, for
about $3 billion, expanding its presence in the oil-rich Bakken
rock formation in the northern United States. (nyti.ms/1Jb3tBm)
* Uber, the popular ride-hailing start-up, has closed $1.6
billion in financing from clients of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's
private wealth arm, the investment bank confirmed on Wednesday.
(nyti.ms/1CCvayJ)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)