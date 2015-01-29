Jan 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Switzerland's move to untie its currency from the euro has caused the franc to soar, along with hundreds of thousands of mortgage payments in Poland. (nyti.ms/1JKM96t)

* Investors made clear on Wednesday the depth of their concerns about Greece's new leftist-led government, driving up its borrowing costs, pushing down stock prices and highlighting the risks in the country's banking system. (nyti.ms/1wCLdIm)

* Yahoo Inc will be judged by its core Internet businesses after spinning off its $39 billion stake in the Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd, the Chinese e-commerce behemoth - accounting for about 85 percent of the market value of Yahoo. (nyti.ms/1Erejn9)

* The Chinese government has adopted new regulations requiring companies that sell computer equipment to Chinese banks to turn over secret source code, submit to invasive audits and build so-called back doors into hardware and software, according to a copy of the rules obtained by foreign technology companies that do billions of dollars' worth of business in China. (nyti.ms/1wCMhfj)

* The Basel Committee for Banking Supervision made public last Friday its list of priorities for the coming year, a document that is essential reading for banks and anyone else trying to determine what direction bank regulation around the world may take. The committee includes representatives of 28 countries, including the United States, who will use the committee's guidelines to write up their own standards. (nyti.ms/1DbAfOM)

* A federal bankruptcy judge in Delaware said on Wednesday that Caesars Entertainment Co, the troubled casino operator, could proceed with a Chapter 11 bankruptcy of its largest unit in its preferred jurisdiction of Chicago, handing an incremental but important victory to the company and its private equity backers. (nyti.ms/1z5ntCL)

* The Federal Reserve kept its options open on Wednesday, signaling that it would not raise short-term interest rates any earlier than June, while leaving unresolved how much longer it might be willing to wait before lifting its benchmark rate from near zero, where the central bank has held it for more than six years. (nyti.ms/1K8nOpN)