* Fears that the new Greek government could be more radical
than expected has caused a mini bank run in the last month,
raising the question of whether the European Central Bank will
come to the banks' aid. (nyti.ms/1z46BMh)
* On Friday, in an uncommon display of humility, Uber
pledged to strengthen its user data privacy practices,
acknowledging that "we haven't always gotten it right." The
striking reversal in tone comes at a crucial time for Uber,
which once somewhat prided itself on its antagonistic attitude.
(nyti.ms/169rYA1)
* As part of a $1.37 billion settlement deal expected this
week, Standard & Poor's has agreed to acknowledge that it never
found evidence against a Justice Department lawsuit supporting
its accusations of retaliation, people briefed on the matter
said. (nyti.ms/1EYwXAf)
* The sex toy industry is banking on the hope that the
"Fifty Shades of Grey" film will generate soaring sales, much
the way the blockbuster erotic novel of the same name created
thousands of new customers from the female readers who passed
the book around their suburban culs-de-sac. (nyti.ms/1voo8zy)
* The game plan for the advertising blitz during Super Bowl
XLIX was simple: Go straight for the heart. Many of the
commercials during NBC's national broadcast of Sunday's game
sought to tug at viewers' heart strings rather than make them
burst out laughing. (nyti.ms/1tTrmd8)
* European cement makers Lafarge and Holcim
agreed to sell assets to CRH Plc, an Irish
manufacturer of building materials, for about $7.3 billion to
help pave the way for their own merger. (nyti.ms/1LC8p4u)
* A clinical trial in Liberia of a drug to treat Ebola has
been halted because of a sharp decline in the number of people
infected with the virus, and studies in West Africa of other
potential treatments are also facing problems finding patients.
The developer of the drug, Chimerix, announced late
Friday that it would no longer participate in the study. (nyti.ms/1EYBVNm)
