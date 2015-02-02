Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Fears that the new Greek government could be more radical than expected has caused a mini bank run in the last month, raising the question of whether the European Central Bank will come to the banks' aid. (nyti.ms/1z46BMh)

* On Friday, in an uncommon display of humility, Uber pledged to strengthen its user data privacy practices, acknowledging that "we haven't always gotten it right." The striking reversal in tone comes at a crucial time for Uber, which once somewhat prided itself on its antagonistic attitude. (nyti.ms/169rYA1)

* As part of a $1.37 billion settlement deal expected this week, Standard & Poor's has agreed to acknowledge that it never found evidence against a Justice Department lawsuit supporting its accusations of retaliation, people briefed on the matter said. (nyti.ms/1EYwXAf)

* The sex toy industry is banking on the hope that the "Fifty Shades of Grey" film will generate soaring sales, much the way the blockbuster erotic novel of the same name created thousands of new customers from the female readers who passed the book around their suburban culs-de-sac. (nyti.ms/1voo8zy)

* The game plan for the advertising blitz during Super Bowl XLIX was simple: Go straight for the heart. Many of the commercials during NBC's national broadcast of Sunday's game sought to tug at viewers' heart strings rather than make them burst out laughing. (nyti.ms/1tTrmd8)

* European cement makers Lafarge and Holcim agreed to sell assets to CRH Plc, an Irish manufacturer of building materials, for about $7.3 billion to help pave the way for their own merger. (nyti.ms/1LC8p4u)

* A clinical trial in Liberia of a drug to treat Ebola has been halted because of a sharp decline in the number of people infected with the virus, and studies in West Africa of other potential treatments are also facing problems finding patients. The developer of the drug, Chimerix, announced late Friday that it would no longer participate in the study. (nyti.ms/1EYBVNm) (Compiled by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru)