* A research group says that by improving educational
performance, the United States could increase its gross domestic
product over the next 35 years. (nyti.ms/1yywccw)
* No payment offers have been rejected so far in General
Motors' effort to avoid the image-damaging litigation
over defective ignition switches. (nyti.ms/1LGDZ0T)
* The chief executive of Ally Financial, the former
lending arm of General Motors, has stepped down from his
post. Michael Carpenter has headed Ally since 2009, not long
after it was rescued by federal taxpayers as part of a broad
bailout of the nation's ailing auto industry. (nyti.ms/1BYIDlE)
* An overflow crowd of government regulators spent a day
last month ticking off their demands before eventually
negotiating a $1.37 billion settlement of an array of lawsuits
against S&P. (nyti.ms/1BYINcy)
* Scores of debt-laden oil companies face struggles that
could lead to layoffs and losses for banks and investors. At the
same time, new fortunes stand to be made. (nyti.ms/1x2pKsw)
* Stephen Schwarzman, the billionaire co-founder of the
Blackstone Group, has a sobering message for any junior
financiers hoping to emulate his success: Think twice.
Schwarzman said the temptation to start a new financial firm
could disguise the considerable risk of failure and the damaging
consequences failure brings. (nyti.ms/1KmyfGi)
* The chairman of the Federal Communications Commission this
week is widely expected to propose regulating Internet service
like a public utility, a move certain to unleash another round
of intense debate and lobbying about how to ensure so-called net
neutrality, or an open Internet. (nyti.ms/1tZllLW)
* The Justice Department will not prosecute Rupert Murdoch's
News Corp or 21st Century Fox over voice
mail interceptions and payments to public officials, actions
done by their journalists in London, the companies said on
Monday. (nyti.ms/1BYIQFg)
