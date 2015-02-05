Feb 5 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Greece's efforts to renegotiate its bailout suffered a
serious setback on Wednesday when the European Central Bank shut
off a major source of lending for the country's troubled
financial institutions. (nyti.ms/18PrX6g)
* China signaled fresh concerns about its slowing economy as
the country's central bank moved on Wednesday to stimulate
growth by freeing up more money for banks to lend. (nyti.ms/1KfAvRm)
* China's tax officials plan to step up efforts to collect
taxes from multinational corporations in the latest of a series
of moves in the last year, mostly against Western companies. The
activities have included police raids on the headquarters of
companies' China operations and heavy fines under antimonopoly
law. (nyti.ms/1KtCIqL)
* The South Korean government on Thursday rejected a
regulatory compromise suggested by Uber and vowed a "strong
crackdown" on its ride-hailing services. (nyti.ms/1vtSG2N)
* The Croatian government is offering a debt write-off to
Croats who have blocked bank accounts, owe less than the
equivalent of about $5,000 and currently receive some sort of
welfare benefits. (nyti.ms/1KtIhpa)
* The leadership of Petrobras, the Brazilian
national oil giant grappling with a sprawling graft scandal,
abruptly resigned on Wednesday amid accusations of a bribery
scheme involving kickbacks to President Dilma Rousseff's
governing Workers Party and its allies. (nyti.ms/1zOSpaA)
* After a rough few months, Sony Corp got some
relief on Wednesday as net profit almost doubled analysts'
expectations and the company reduced its loss projections for
the year. (nyti.ms/1C2rwiF)
* Gary Loveman, the longtime chief executive of Caesars
Entertainment Co, the troubled casino operator whose
largest unit recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, plans to
step down from that role, the company said on Wednesday. (nyti.ms/1D0Nd4b)
* Under Armour Inc announced on Wednesday that it had
agreed to buy two makers of fitness-tracking apps, MyFitnessPal
and Endomondo, for a combined total of $560 million. (nyti.ms/1v0lQ3M)
* Richard B. Handler, the head of the investment bank
Jefferies, turned down a $2.2 million bonus after the bank
suffered a difficult final quarter in 2014. (nyti.ms/1D0NzYq)
(Compiled by Luke Koshi in Bengaluru)