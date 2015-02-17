Feb 17 The following are the top stories on the
* The United States has found a way to permanently embed
surveillance and sabotage tools in computers and networks it has
targeted in Iran, Russia, Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and other
countries closely watched by American intelligence agencies,
according to a Russian cybersecurity firm. (nyti.ms/1EFC07I)
* The standoff between Greece and its European lenders
appeared to reach a new low on Monday as European officials
handed Athens an ultimatum. The demand appeared to be part of a
strategy by eurozone creditors to get Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras of Greece and his finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, to
back away from the anti-austerity pledges that swept them to
power last month. (nyti.ms/1vAL8Wj)
* Michael Fries, Liberty Global Plc's chief
executive, sees himself as an underdog taking on entrenched
European telecommunications giants, a strategy that has been so
successful that the company is reported to be a takeover target.
(nyti.ms/1Dk7Biu)
* Lawyers who have helped bring down big Wall Street targets
are leaving public service for private law firms, but
prosecutors say hungry talent is filling the gap. (nyti.ms/1A1xCk2)
* Government aid to low-income workers has increased, but
those without jobs, who are in the direst straits, are receiving
scant attention, experts say. (nyti.ms/1MsXg6x)
* After years of focusing heavily on its cellphone business,
Vodafone Group Plc, based in Britain and the world's
second-largest mobile operator behind China Mobile based on
subscribers, is concentrating on high-speed broadband. (nyti.ms/1Ejp8V7)
* SNS Reaal, a state-owned Dutch financial services company,
said on Monday that it had agreed to sell its Vivat
Verzekeringen insurance arm to a unit of Anbang Insurance Group
of China. (nyti.ms/1yPtPRQ)
