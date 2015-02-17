Feb 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The United States has found a way to permanently embed surveillance and sabotage tools in computers and networks it has targeted in Iran, Russia, Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and other countries closely watched by American intelligence agencies, according to a Russian cybersecurity firm. (nyti.ms/1EFC07I)

* The standoff between Greece and its European lenders appeared to reach a new low on Monday as European officials handed Athens an ultimatum. The demand appeared to be part of a strategy by eurozone creditors to get Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece and his finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis, to back away from the anti-austerity pledges that swept them to power last month. (nyti.ms/1vAL8Wj)

* Michael Fries, Liberty Global Plc's chief executive, sees himself as an underdog taking on entrenched European telecommunications giants, a strategy that has been so successful that the company is reported to be a takeover target. (nyti.ms/1Dk7Biu)

* Lawyers who have helped bring down big Wall Street targets are leaving public service for private law firms, but prosecutors say hungry talent is filling the gap. (nyti.ms/1A1xCk2)

* Government aid to low-income workers has increased, but those without jobs, who are in the direst straits, are receiving scant attention, experts say. (nyti.ms/1MsXg6x)

* After years of focusing heavily on its cellphone business, Vodafone Group Plc, based in Britain and the world's second-largest mobile operator behind China Mobile based on subscribers, is concentrating on high-speed broadband. (nyti.ms/1Ejp8V7)

* SNS Reaal, a state-owned Dutch financial services company, said on Monday that it had agreed to sell its Vivat Verzekeringen insurance arm to a unit of Anbang Insurance Group of China. (nyti.ms/1yPtPRQ) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)