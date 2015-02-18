Feb 18 The following are the top stories on the
* A California nursing home fined by the state for
substandard care and facing multiple lawsuits by patients and
their families has taken the extreme measure of filing for
bankruptcy protection in the face of millions of dollars in
potential payouts. (nyti.ms/19uVu5O)
* Many business owners in Greece say relief from austerity
measures imposed by foreign creditors will not be enough to
reinvigorate growth. (nyti.ms/1AjXUge)
* The Singaporean government's plan to stall a property boom
that had become a symbol of inequality has worked only too well.
A property sales tax of 18 percent for foreigners has reduced
buyers' enthusiasm. (nyti.ms/1zmFQ2m)
* Snapchat is raising a round of venture capital that could
value the company at up to $19 billion, according to a person
with knowledge of the discussions. (nyti.ms/1MwbxPP)
* Boston Scientific Corp agreed to pay Johnson &
Johnson $600 million in connection with Johnson &
Johnson's botched acquisition of Guidant, a medical device
company, in 2004. (nyti.ms/1yV3fGQ)
