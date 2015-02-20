Feb 20 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Business in both the United States and Hong Kong is being
hampered by delays in trans-Pacific shipments of food and
festive items. (nyti.ms/1DyBBHx)
* Greece is headed toward a potentially destructive standoff
with Europe after Germany rejected a last-minute request on
Thursday to extend its loan program. Unless the two sides can
bridge their differences, Greece could find itself cut off from
its financial lifeline and facing insolvency. (nyti.ms/183uQAv)
* Less than 12 months after investors valued Snapchat at
about $10 billion, the start-up is again in the market for money
- and poised to nearly double that valuation. (nyti.ms/1Ljau4c)
* Wal-mart Stores Inc, the largest private employer
in the country, said that it would increase wages for a
half-million employees, a move that comes amid persistent
scrutiny of its labor practices and high employee turnover. (nyti.ms/1F0xW2e)
* Wall Street is in a transformation, as bonuses shrink,
revenue growth stalls and business lines are cut, driven
primarily by regulatory efforts. (nyti.ms/1AqmVGw)
* A federal judge ruled that a longstanding practice by
American Express aimed at keeping customers from using
other forms of payment violates United States antitrust laws. (nyti.ms/1MD9eKT)
* The Federal Trade Commission filed suit to halt the
proposed merger of Sysco Corp's and US Foods
Inc, contending that the deal would inflict higher
prices and worse service on restaurants, hospitals, hotels,
schools and other food service customers. (nyti.ms/1LgWpCz)
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)