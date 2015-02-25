Feb 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Senior Republicans conceded on Tuesday that the grueling fight with President Obama over the regulation of Internet service appears over, with the president and an army of Internet activists victorious.(nyti.ms/1DSh27B)

* Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, told Congress on Tuesday that the central bank is pleased with recent economic growth but convinced there is room for improvement and still pondering when to start raising interest rates.(nyti.ms/1FWiFmT)

* Home price appreciation in general is slowing, with the Standard & Poor's/Case-Shiller index report on Tuesday showing a pace of growth in the single digits. In this environment, builders are turning to the wealthy as the most reliable market on which to place their bets.(nyti.ms/1LBKUpk)

* J.P. Morgan Chase & Co on Tuesday went on the offensive against growing questions from analysts and investors on whether the company needs to be broken up. (nyti.ms/1wmXJm1)

* Charles Ergen, the billionaire who controls the satellite-TV provider Dish Network Corp, and his company are about to make a cool $3.25 billion, courtesy of the American taxpayer.(nyti.ms/1zG2ouY)

* The insider-trading trial of the troubled Brazilian businessman Eike Batista could be thrown into disarray after the judge in charge of his case was found to have been driving one of Batista's seized cars.(nyti.ms/1D9BXPE) (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)