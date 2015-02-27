Feb 27 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Communications Commission voted on and
approved new rules to regulate broadband Internet service as a
public utility, a milestone in regulating high-speed Internet
service into American homes.(nyti.ms/1zLenaM)
* David Ganek sued U.S. prosecutor Preet Bharara on
Thursday, claiming that the government violated his
constitutional rights by fabricating accusations against him.
The lawsuit against Bharara also named as defendants the federal
prosecutors and some FBI agents.(nyti.ms/1JTbfna)
* The three founders of the private equity giant Carlyle
Group LP received more than $800 million combined in
2014, a regulatory filing on Thursday showed.(nyti.ms/1LPv8sS)
* Standard Chartered Plc announced on Thursday a
sweeping overhaul including the departure of its chief
executive, its chairman, the head of Asian markets and several
directors.(nyti.ms/1zMmgNf)
* Irving Kahn, who made his first stock trade in June 1929 -
turning a tidy profit from the stock market crash four months
later - and persevered for more than eight decades to become
Wall Street's oldest living active professional investor, died
on Tuesday at his home in Manhattan. He was 109.(nyti.ms/18sqaEB)
* Amazon.com Inc, a technology company obsessed
with secrecy, is hiring Jay Carney, a former press secretary in
President Obama's administration.(nyti.ms/1asCJAm)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)