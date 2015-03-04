March 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Solar power generators have proliferated in Japan as part of an effort to promote green energy, but utilities say they can't cope with the expansion. (nyti.ms/1KgLDkz)

* Nextdoor, a San Francisco-based social networking start-up, and its investors see opportunities in the company's more than 53,000 microcommunities. Investors think Nextdoor is on to something. The company will announce on Wednesday that it has raised $110 million in venture capital from investors like Redpoint Ventures and Insight Venture Partners. (nyti.ms/1M5TtLj)

* Three big private equity firms - the Blackstone Group , Colony Capital and Cerberus Capital Management - are betting that so-called landlord loans to small and midsize investors will become the next big opportunity to profit from the rebound in the United States housing market. (nyti.ms/1DSHsoI)

* Seeking to contain the damage from the Brian Williams crisis and put an end to a series of management missteps that has left NBC News in turmoil, NBCUniversal is preparing to shake up the executive ranks of its news division. The company is in advanced discussions with its former news chief, Andrew Lack, about returning to the network. (nyti.ms/1Gik0Vo)

* In many ways, Lloyd Blankfein and Stephen Schwarzman are similar. Both are senior statesmen of Wall Street, both at the helms of powerful financial firms. But there is at least one big difference, as recent pay disclosures have made clear. Blankfein, the chief executive of Goldman Sachs Inc, earned roughly $30 million in 2014, including his salary, bonus and dividends. (nyti.ms/1BFRbPP)