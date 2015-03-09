March 9 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Analysts and investors are worried about the prospect of
Goldman Sachs getting barred by regulators from buying
back its own stock or increasing dividends after performing
poorly in the Federal Reserve stress tests last week.(nyti.ms/1x7YSZF)
* Among all the major racial and ethnic groups in the United
States, only Hispanics, as of late last year, had returned to
their unemployment levels before the recession, according to the
recent Economic Report of the President. (nyti.ms/1CTetmS)
* Companies like Ford Motor Co, Procter & Gamble
, Under Armour and the Spanish bank BBVA
are working to outmaneuver start-ups for dominance on mobile
devices. (nyti.ms/1BnmgGx)
* Payment start-up Square has gone beyond its credit card
reader and introduced new products in the last year. On Monday,
it will introduce two services that it says will help small
businesses. (nyti.ms/1BnmgGx)
* Yik Yak, a social media app that serves as a local
bulletin board, has proved popular especially on college
campuses, but the cover of anonymity it offers allows for some
unfettered nastiness. (nyti.ms/1A8ICsw)
* Black Mask Studios does not have the name recognition of
DC or Marvel Comics, but officials at the company hope that will
soon change. The publishing and media company will unveil a
series of YouTube channels devoted to comics on Monday, and
release "Godkiller," its first animated movie, this summer.
Black Mask also is developing several television series and its
comics. (nyti.ms/1GwCjpL)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)