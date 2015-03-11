March 11 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Target Corp said that it was laying off 1,700
employees as part of a cost-cutting drive at its Minneapolis
headquarters, the first in a wave of job cuts expected at the
retailer over the next two years. (nyti.ms/1D3iyVN)
* North Carolina officials say they have hit Duke Energy
with the largest environmental fine in state history.
The $25.1 million penalty, announced Tuesday by the State
Department of Environment and Natural Resources, addresses the
contamination of groundwater by coal ash from the company's
Sutton Plant. (nyti.ms/1AgMTcj)
* New York State's top financial regulator accused
MoneyMutual of marketing illegal, high-cost loans to New Yorkers
desperate for cash. As part of the settlement with the financial
regulator, Benjamin Lawsky, MoneyMutual agreed to pay a $2.1
million penalty. (nyti.ms/1KUfPSH)
* New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Tuesday defended his
administration's decision to settle a multibillion-dollar
pollution suit against Exxon Mobil Corp for a fraction
of what the state had originally sought, saying the $225 million
deal was "on top of" the company's obligation to clean up the
damage it caused. (nyti.ms/1xc3i1F)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)