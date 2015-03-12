March 12 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* All the large United States banks passed an annual
regulatory test that aims to assess whether they can make it
through a financial and economic calamity, the Federal Reserve
said on Wednesday. But Bank of America Corp passed only
provisionally and could still fail later this year if it does
not fix deficiencies that the Fed identified. (nyti.ms/1MtiXAt)
* Federal officials released a survey of potentially
dangerous guardrails on Wednesday and said that they found no
evidence that the guardrails had been quietly changed to make
them safer after accusations that earlier changes had made them
less safe. (nyti.ms/1Mv0c1t)
* Drugmaker Endo International sent a letter to
Salix Pharmaceutical's board on Wednesday, offering
$175 a share in cash and stock for the company in a deal that
values Salix at about $11.2 billion. That price trumps Valeant
Pharmaceutical's agreed offer of $158 a share in cash,
or about $10 billion. (nyti.ms/1C9cwTR)
* John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner of the Gristedes
supermarket chain, is considering making a bid for the Daily
News in New York. (nyti.ms/1xf3YmM)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)