* The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday released extensive details of how it would regulate broadband Internet providers as a public utility, producing official wording that almost certainly sets the stage for extended legal fights. (nyti.ms/1C979lN)

* Commerzbank AG of Germany agreed to pay nearly $1.5 billion and dismiss some of its employees to resolve an array of charges in the United States. One strand of the case focused on the bank's dealings with Iranian companies blacklisted by the United States. (nyti.ms/1Gy74av)

* Walt Disney Co on Thursday used its annual shareholder meeting to make several movie announcements, the biggest being about a big-screen follow-up to "Frozen," the animated musical that took in more than $1.3 billion globally in 2013. (nyti.ms/1GxvBws)

* Mary Jo White, chairwoman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, shot back at criticism that the nation's biggest banks enjoy special treatment in Washington, delivering a sweeping defense of the government while also rebuking the financial industry's "repeated and disturbing violations of law". (nyti.ms/1DdkECv)

