March 13 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday released
extensive details of how it would regulate broadband Internet
providers as a public utility, producing official wording that
almost certainly sets the stage for extended legal fights. (nyti.ms/1C979lN)
* Commerzbank AG of Germany agreed to pay nearly
$1.5 billion and dismiss some of its employees to resolve an
array of charges in the United States. One strand of the case
focused on the bank's dealings with Iranian companies
blacklisted by the United States. (nyti.ms/1Gy74av)
* Walt Disney Co on Thursday used its annual
shareholder meeting to make several movie announcements, the
biggest being about a big-screen follow-up to "Frozen," the
animated musical that took in more than $1.3 billion globally in
2013. (nyti.ms/1GxvBws)
* Mary Jo White, chairwoman of the Securities and Exchange
Commission, shot back at criticism that the nation's biggest
banks enjoy special treatment in Washington, delivering a
sweeping defense of the government while also rebuking the
financial industry's "repeated and disturbing violations of
law". (nyti.ms/1DdkECv)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)