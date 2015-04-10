April 10 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After years of insatiability, consumers in Russia are curbing their spending, leaving shopping centers and other retail space with high vacancies. (nyti.ms/1DObNbm)

* Deutsche Bank, Germany's largest financial institution and one of several banks linked to the gaming of interest rates, is in talks to resolve the case as soon as this month, according to people briefed on the matter. A deal - which involves federal prosecutors as well as New York State's financial regulator and regulators in London and Washington - would be one of the last cases to arise from the sweeping investigation into the London interbank offered rate, or Libor. (nyti.ms/1yaFlxt)

* A virulent, deadly flu virus has hit the nation's turkey flock, forcing culling and quarantines that are disrupting trade with various countries. In the last several weeks, turkey producers in Minnesota, the largest turkey-producing state, have had to euthanize some 525,000 birds, and farms there and in other states affected by the virus are under quarantine in an effort to prevent it from spreading. (nyti.ms/1aPG2lx)

* Two food manufacturers have issued nationwide recalls of products because of the discovery of the potentially lethal bacterium listeria, which federal authorities have now linked to three deaths and five illnesses in Texas and Kansas. (nyti.ms/1Ft3sVq)

* California's chief utility regulator on Thursday ordered Pacific Gas and Electric, the state's largest power utility, to pay $1.6 billion in fines and other penalties stemming from a deadly natural gas pipeline rupture and fire near San Francisco in 2010. (nyti.ms/1Cotet4)

* LinkedIn Corp, the professional networking site, is branching out yet again. It is the biggest acquisition by LinkedIn in its 12-year history as it continues to expand beyond its core social network. (nyti.ms/1aPISqQ)

* Warner Bros and Lego are deploying Batman, Marty McFly, the Wicked Witch of the West and other movie characters in search of profits in the booming area of entertainment known as "toys to life." (nyti.ms/1EeIxcs)

* General Electric is poised to sell its enormous real estate portfolio in a sale that could fetch about $30 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The move would be the biggest move yet for GE's chief executive, Jeffrey Immelt, as he tries to refocus the company on its core industrial businesses and reduce its exposure to financial services. (nyti.ms/1PquULx)