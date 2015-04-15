April 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* An American drone strike has killed a top ideologue and spokesman for al Qaeda's branch in Yemen, the terrorist group said on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1DGaARs)

* U.S. President Barack Obama would sign a compromise bill giving Congress a voice on the proposed nuclear accord as the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in rare unanimous agreement, moved the legislation to the full Senate for a vote. (nyti.ms/1NDYEGD)

* Fukui has now emerged as a battleground for the Japanese government's effort to rebuild the nuclear industry and reverse the economic impact of the reactor shutdowns. On Tuesday, a local judge blocked the latest attempt to get atomic power back on the grid, issuing an injunction forbidding the restarting of two nuclear reactors at the Takahama power plant in the region. (nyti.ms/1GJ672T)

* Federal regulators proposed rules to provide greater consumer protection for retirement savings. The rules would eliminate some loopholes that allow brokers to avoid acting as fiduciaries when providing advice on retirement money held inside accounts like 401(k)'s and in individual retirement accounts. (nyti.ms/1IbOuWQ)

* The European Commission is said to be planning to charge Google Inc with using its dominant position in online search to favor the company's own services over others, in what would be one of the biggest antitrust cases since regulators went after Microsoft Corp. (nyti.ms/1DGgG4g) (Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)