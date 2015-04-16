April 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The European Union is accusing Google Inc of abusing its dominance, and Microsoft Corp has links with the three initial complainants that sparked the antitrust investigation. (nyti.ms/1GMEhCZ)

* For political activists anticipating the 2016 U.S. presidential race, the minimum wage fight - and the challenge it poses to system they view as favoring the wealthy - is occurring at a potentially pivotal time. (nyti.ms/1E487lV)

* A federal bankruptcy judge ruled that General Motors , which emerged from bankruptcy in 2009, is not liable for accidents tied to the defect that occurred before that time. (nyti.ms/1GMFomd)

* As increases in oil stockpiles slowed in the United States, the price of West Texas Intermediate crude jumped 5 percent. But analysts remain unsure where oil pricing is headed. (nyti.ms/1FVnoDb)

* President Obama's removal of Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism goes only a short way to reconnecting American businesses with Cuba, experts said. (nyti.ms/1H9OrfD)

* Investors flocked to initial public offerings by Etsy Inc , Party City Holdco Inc and Virtu Financial Inc , reflecting what analysts and deal makers say is a continuing appetite despite a lull in early 2015. (nyti.ms/1DlfNNj)