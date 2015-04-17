April 17 The following are the top stories on
* Congressional leaders agreed on legislation to give
President Obama special authority to finish negotiating one of
the world's largest trade accords, starting a battle that aligns
the president with Republicans. (nyti.ms/1GPRyKZ)
* China has suspended a policy that would have effectively
pushed foreign technology companies out of its banking sector,
according to a note sent by Chinese regulators to banks. The
rules, which called for companies that sell computer equipment
to reveal secret code, have been at the center of a trade
conflict with the United States. (nyti.ms/1IkhFaa)
* The Federal Communications Commission is trying to
persuade hundreds of television stations to part with some of
the most desirable airwaves, which would be acquired by mobile
providers. (nyti.ms/1PVtZmx)
* A corruption unit of the Nassau County district attorney's
office will open a review of county contracting practices, in
response to revelations that a federal investigation into the
leader of the New York State Senate, Dean Skelos, is focused in
part on a county storm water contract. (nyti.ms/1G2lseY)
* Yahoo Inc and Microsoft Corp announced
that they had amended their 10-year search partnership to allow
Yahoo to deliver its own search results and ads for up to half
the searches made by visitors to Yahoo sites and apps. (nyti.ms/1IQjQ8P)
* Sony Corp's Sony Pictures Entertainment reacted
harshly on Thursday to word that WikiLeaks had posted a
searchable archive of emails and other documents stolen from the
studio last year by hackers. (nyti.ms/1NUmUnK)
