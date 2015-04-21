April 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Russia's Gazprom is expected to be accused of abusing its dominance in natural gas markets, and countries like Lithuania and the United States have been pushing for a crackdown. (nyti.ms/1yMOqwS)

* Private equity investors led by TPG agreed to buy Cirque du Soleil for 1.5 billion Canadian dollars ($1.22 billion), a purchase that will pave the way for the company to expand into China. (nyti.ms/1yKO4Xv)

* The criminal case against Sergey Aleynikov, the former Goldman Sachs Inc programmer who was accused of stealing the investment bank's high-frequency trading code, will proceed to a jury after his last-ditch, midtrial effort to toss out the case came up short. (nyti.ms/1HqasqF)

* Drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Monday that it had agreed to pay $512 million to settle claims that a subsidiary, Cephalon, paid generic manufacturers to keep their own cheaper versions of a drug off the market, a practice that the Supreme Court ruled in 2013 could be illegal in some cases. (nyti.ms/1IA4xxG)

* The Agriculture Department announced on Monday that an outbreak of avian flu had been confirmed in what could potentially be millions of chickens at an Iowa egg producer, the largest outbreak yet in an epidemic that has also hit turkey farmers in Minnesota. (nyti.ms/1DagdDZ)

($1 = 1.2261 Canadian dollars) (Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)