* Critics of the proposed merger with Time Warner Cable Inc say that Comcast Corp's attitude toward compliance paints a picture of an already huge company that uses its heft to its advantage. (nyti.ms/1DfBdrH)

* European antitrust regulators are striking at Gazprom's core, going after the Russian energy giant's pricing policies and its politically hued control over natural gas pipelines. But market forces, more than regulatory pressures, are stacking up against the company, as it struggles to maintain its earnings power and geopolitical heft. (nyti.ms/1ySdCC6)

* On Wednesday, Google Inc unveiled its long-awaited phone service, called Project Fi, putting the search giant in competition with Verizon Communications Inc , AT&T Inc and other wireless service providers. In addition to new turf, the service is an attempt to blend several communication tools and the multiplying ways of calling people - cellular calls, online calls like those offered by Skype - into a single phone number and service. (nyti.ms/1yUZSqh)

* The Justice Department has begun a criminal investigation of the guardrail maker Trinity Industries and is examining the company's relationship with the Federal Highway Administration, according to people with knowledge of the effort. (nyti.ms/1Gl5rRm)

* The dispute between Verizon Communications Inc and some of the most popular and prominent TV networks escalated on Wednesday when Disney said that the new, slimmer FiOS cable offering violated agreements with all of its cable networks. (nyti.ms/1OJp8BN)

* Facing pressure from consumer groups, Home Depot Inc said it would discontinue use of a potentially harmful chemical in its vinyl flooring by the end of the year. (nyti.ms/1DfBCu3)