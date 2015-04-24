April 24 Following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Facing intense regulatory scrutiny, Comcast Corp is planning to abandon its $45 billion takeover of Time Warner Cable Inc, people briefed on the matter said on Thursday, ending a bid that would have united the country's two largest cable operators and reshaped the rapidly evolving video and broadband markets. (nyti.ms/1GbLdEu)

* The Pentagon on Thursday took a major step designed to instill a measure of fear in potential cyberadversaries, releasing a new strategy that for the first time explicitly discusses the circumstances under which cyberweapons could be used against an attacker, and naming the countries it says present the greatest threat: China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. (nyti.ms/1aWSIGA)

* Chinese antitrust regulators on Thursday fined Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz 350 million yuan ($56.49 million), accusing the company of fixing prices on luxury cars and some spare parts. The penalty is just the latest for a foreign carmaker in China, the world's largest auto market. (nyti.ms/1JA8eUq)

* Venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers is offering a new deal to the former associate who unsuccessfully sued the firm, accusing it of gender discrimination: Promise not to pursue this case any further or pay us $1 million. (nyti.ms/1DiqegU)

* The family office for the Google Inc chairman Eric E. Schmidt has purchased a large stake in the $36 billion hedge fund, D. E. Shaw. (nyti.ms/1yVifeH)

* Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $2.5 billion in penalties, a record settlement for the interest rate cases, which have already stung the likes of Barclays Plc and UBS Group AG. Deutsche Bank also agreed to accept a criminal guilty plea for the British subsidiary at the center of the case (nyti.ms/1HyqSNH)

