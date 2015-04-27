BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
* Regulators are considering whether to reopen an investigation into Jeeps with rear gas tanks, despite Fiat Chrysler's agreement two years ago to recall some of the affected models. (nyti.ms/1bv3CUk)
* As soon as Comcast Corp withdrew, Charter Communications Inc was reported to be exploring a new bid for Time Warner Cable Inc, but some predict consumers will lose no matter who buys whom. (nyti.ms/1Gn9W8O)
* Computer industry mainstays are rolling out technology to block surveillance, including by the National Security Agency, which fears "going dark" on terror threats. (nyti.ms/1GnaHP9)
* Jay Z took to Twitter on Sunday to defend his new streaming music service Tidal, after news reports suggested that the app was slipping into early oblivion. (nyti.ms/1HMgu6H)
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from two of its partners in the premium U.S. channel, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1.03 billion.
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality