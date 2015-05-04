May 4 Following are the top stories on the New
* As airlines try to distinguish their high-end service with
luxuries like private sleeping chambers, showers, butler service
and meals from five-star chefs, United Airlines is offering a
loftier, more cerebral amenity to its first-class and
business-class passengers: elegant prose by prominent novelists.
* Vice Media has signed deals worth hundreds of millions of
dollars with established TV companies that are eager to engage
* Dave Goldberg, the late chief executive of SurveyMonkey
and husband of the Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg was
raised around "woman power" and was an avid supporter of female
* EPA rules aim to address dangerous fumes from
formaldehyde, a chemical often used in furniture, but industry
* No political party has done more for hedge funds and
bankers recently than Britain's Conservatives, and the party in
turn has been well rewarded. Hedge fund managers have been
writing eye-popping checks to the Conservative Party before the
British election on Thursday. And with no campaign finance
limits for party donations, there is little to hold them back.(nyti.ms/1PgZ8On)
