* European leaders demanded that Greece make new concessions
and quickly adopt a host of economic policy changes as they
worked into Monday morning to overcome deep divisions and avert
a historic fracture in the Continent's common currency. (nyti.ms/1HWgFNP)
* After a ban on weapons exports that the Japanese
government had maintained for nearly 50 years, military
contractors in this semipacifist country are cautiously but
unmistakably telling the world they are open for business. (nyti.ms/1Hpp0pR)
* The prison break of Joaquin Guzman Loera, known as El
Chapo, or "Shorty," humiliated the Mexican government, which had
touted his capture as a crucial achievement in the drug war. (nyti.ms/1HppLPG)
* Last month, the nuclear power plant in Grafenrheinfeld
came to a less dramatic but equally symbolic end. The shutdown
is a milestone in Germany's push to establish a nuclear-free
energy system by 2022. (nyti.ms/1CzI4ma)
* Having returned to his native Latin America, Pope Francis
has renewed his left-leaning critiques on the inequalities of
capitalism, describing it as an underlying cause of global
injustice, and a prime cause of climate change. (nyti.ms/1HTT7Jg)
