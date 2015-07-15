July 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Tsinghua Unigroup, a state-owned company that is China's top chipmaker, is preparing a $23 billion bid for Micron Technology, the United States maker of memory chips, according to a person briefed on the matter. However, in a report released on Tuesday, Credit Suisse said the deal was "highly unlikely to get past U.S. regulators who are increasingly viewing semiconductors as a strategic industry." (nyti.ms/1M9wH7M)

* The International Monetary Fund threatened to withdraw support for Greece's bailout on Tuesday unless European leaders agree to substantial debt relief, an immediate challenge to the region's plan to rescue the country. (nyti.ms/1M9wP7l)

* A technical disruption that closed down the New York Stock Exchange for three hours last week, has brought attention to the slew of job cuts that took place ever since Intercontinental Exchange Inc took over the stock market in 2012. In a little more than a year, ICE shed 800 jobs, or about 40 percent of the work force at NYSE-Euronext, the New York exchange's parent company. (nyti.ms/1GkRWve)

* Four months after his proposal to merge with General Motors was rejected, Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , said Tuesday that he had no plans to make another offer. (nyti.ms/1GkS3Hc)

* Biotechnology company Celgene Corp agreed on Tuesday to pay $7.2 billion in cash to acquire Receptos , which is developing a potentially promising drug for autoimmune diseases. Celgene will pay $232 a share, a 12 percent premium to Receptos's closing price on Tuesday. The deal was announced after markets had closed. (nyti.ms/1GkS7GL)

* Shares of Twitter Inc briefly spiked after an article that appeared to come from the Bloomberg News website contended that the company had received a takeover offer worth $31 billion. (nyti.ms/1GkSfpQ)

* Verizon Communications Inc is adding Vice Media's youth-oriented entertainment content to its roster of programs that will be available on its mobile-first video service that is expected to start this year. (nyti.ms/1GkSjG2)