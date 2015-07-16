July 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* More than 15 months after a law firm hired by Qatar, the site of the 2022 World Cup, issued a report urging reforms in the treatment of migrant construction workers, critics say many of the major recommendations remain unaddressed, and thousands of foreign laborers continue to work under conditions akin to indentured servitude.(nyti.ms/1CFdgRf)

* Under threat from the nation's creditors to move quickly or lose any chance of obtaining a desperately needed new bailout package, Greece's Parliament approved painful new austerity measures early Thursday, virtually guaranteeing that life would get harder for millions of Greeks. (nyti.ms/1CFdlV3)

* Dispensaries for expensive drugs that treat complex or rare diseases are surging, but their customer service and business practices are under scrutiny.(nyti.ms/1CFdDLS)

* Janet Yellen, the Federal Reserve chairwoman, told lawmakers on Wednesday that proposals to increase congressional oversight of the central bank could cause collateral damage to the broader economy. (nyti.ms/1CFdNTi)

* Nearly 80 years after kicking out foreign oil companies, Mexico reversed course on Wednesday, auctioning 14 exploration blocks in an effort to attract international energy giants and increase the country's slumping production. But the results were a disappointment. (nyti.ms/1CFdRCw)

* Public Finance Corporation, a financing unit of the Puerto Rican government failed to make a $93.7 million debt-service payment on Wednesday, underscoring recent warnings by Governor Alejandro Garcia Padilla that the commonwealth, which is seeking a "negotiated moratorium" on its $72 billion of debt, is fast running out of cash. (nyti.ms/1CFdTuc)

