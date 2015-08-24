Aug 24 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The large mutual funds that helped fuel rapid growth in developing countries have begun hastily retreating from those investments, contributing to the recent sharp decline in global markets. In the last week alone, investors pulled $2.5 billion from emerging-market bond funds, the largest withdrawal since January 2014. (nyti.ms/1I6fO6K)

- Prompted by a spurt of new minimum wage proposals in major cities, an expanding number of restaurateurs are experimenting with no-tipping policies as a way to manage rising labor costs. (nyti.ms/1I6idOA)

- German venture capitalist Klaus Hommels's firm, Lakestar, will on Monday announce a new fund worth 350 million euros ($400.96 million) for Europe's tech sector, one of the largest European fund-raisings so far this year. (nyti.ms/1JLJ4XB)

- Intel Corp will lead a $75 million equity investment in Mirantis, a little-known start-up specializing in open-source cloud software, and will spend another $25 million on bolstering its own resources for working with Mirantis-type products, according to several people familiar with the deal. (nyti.ms/1JLNI8d)

- Global markets continued to plunge on Monday, with stocks across Asia sliding sharply in early trading. Investors' concerns over China's slowdown and a souring view of once-favored emerging economies have rattled financial markets around the world in recent days, and showed no signs of letting up on Monday. (nyti.ms/1JLP3vL)