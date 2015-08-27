Aug 27 The following are the top stories on the
- The U.S. stock market soared in late trading on Wednesday,
shrugging off earlier declines in China and Europe. The powerful
rally, which came after several days of severe plunges in the
world's major stock markets, was inspired by soothing words from
an influential Federal Reserve policy maker. (nyti.ms/1EVj19a)
- Monsanto Co said on Wednesday that it was
abandoning its $47 billion takeover bid for the Swiss
agricultural chemical manufacturer Syngenta AG after
the company rebuffed a newly sweetened offer. (nyti.ms/1LCajnP)
- William Ackman's multibillion dollar hedge fund has lost
all of its gains so far this year, he told investors on
Wednesday. The billionaire chief of Pershing Square Capital
Management LP (IPO-PERS.L) cited the declines in global stocks
and the fear that slowing growth in China will have
repercussions around the world. (nyti.ms/1EXUctb)
- A U.S. federal judge decided that Vitaly Korchevsky,
suspect in insider trading, was unlikely to flee the country
because his family lives here and he is a pastor at his church
and ordered him to post $2 million in a bond secured to property
and $200,000 in cash, and to be placed under home detention,
with certain exceptions. (nyti.ms/1EXUxfj)
- Facebook Inc announced on Wednesday that it is
testing a new service called M, an artificially intelligent
digital assistant that helps a person do simple tasks, like
ordering flowers or making reservations at a restaurant. The
service will go live inside Facebook Messenger, the company's
popular communication app used by more than 700 million people.
(nyti.ms/1PVbc9Y)
