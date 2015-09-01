Sept 1The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- The Chinese Ministry of Public Security has punished at least 197 people in recent days for "spreading rumors" online, it said. Its announcement did not give details, but the accused have presumably been detained. (nyti.ms/1ieO6jf)

- Major hotel chains are offering a host of benefits to lure travelers to book with them directly which include offers like digital check-in, free meals and even the ability to choose a specific room, a move aimed at encouraging guests to book directly and battle competition from online sites like Expedia Inc, Travelocity, Orbitz Worldwide Inc and Priceline Group. (nyti.ms/1EtLl7t)

- Japan's first commercial airliner in half a century - the Mitsubishi Regional Jet - will take its first test flight in October. The jet aims to break into the regional market dominated by Embraer of Brazil and Bombardier of Canada and is a major test of the capacity of Japan's aerospace industry to find customers beyond its borders. (nyti.ms/1KomBAn)

- For years, Republicans have run for office on promises of cutting taxes and bolstering business. But this election cycle, some influential party figures worry that Donald Trump's suggestions that he would raise taxes in certain areas could catch on with rivals in the presidential race. (nyti.ms/1JyvROL)

- In the last two months alone, the Obama administration has introduced a series of regulatory changes. Among them, a rule that would make millions more Americans eligible for extra overtime pay, and guidelines suggesting that many employers are misclassifying workers as contractors and therefore depriving them of basic workplace protections. This is part of an aggressive campaign to restore protections for workers that have been eroded by business activism. (nyti.ms/1ieNRER)

(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)