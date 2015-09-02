Sept 2 The following are the top stories on the
- As the push for higher minimum pay builds momentum on both
sides of the Atlantic, Prime Minister David Cameron of Britain
on Tuesday threatened companies with tough fines if they fail to
pay what he called a "national living wage." (nyti.ms/1NMoK9o)
- While Google's biggest regulatory challenge
remains in Europe, authorities around the world are
investigating its practices, with a report from India's
competition commission its latest problem. (nyti.ms/1Jxaew0)
- A major French publishing house has decided not to publish
a book critical of King Mohammed VI of Morocco after its two
authors were arrested last week in Paris and charged with
blackmail and extortion on accusations they demanded 2 million
euros, or about $2.3 million, to keep the book unpublished. (nyti.ms/1NMoVkW)
- Portugal is having trouble selling the bank salvaged from
the wreckage of one of the country's biggest private lenders,
Banco Espírito Santo. The Portuguese central bank on Tuesday
missed its own deadline for selling Novo Banco, the salvaged
entity, after talks with the leading bidder faltered. (nyti.ms/1JM9OBd)
- GE Capital has three final participants in the
final round of an auction of its Australian commercial lending
and leasing businesses, said a person with direct knowledge of
the matter. (nyti.ms/1JM9S3P)
- As Mexico's Enrique Peña Nieto prepares to reboot his
presidency, the Mexican economy is being pummeled by forces
beyond the government's control. (nyti.ms/1JM9VfX)
