- In a new study to be released on Tuesday, the American
Medical Association says that most insurance markets in the
United States are dominated by a few companies and would become
even more concentrated with a plan by Anthem Inc to
acquire Cigna Corp and a proposal by Aetna Inc to
buy Humana Inc. (nyti.ms/1hS25ej)
- Hoping that millennials will start flipping their mobile
phones 90 degrees and streaming live and on-demand television,
Verizon Communications plans to announce this week the
start of a free, ad-supported mobile streaming service called
Go90, a reference to the behavior of rotating a phone to watch
videos in landscape mode. (nyti.ms/1i98sL4)
- Can a Spanish court force a multinational company to
bottle Coca-Cola against its will? That, at least according to
Coca-Cola Co, is the issue at its factory on the
outskirts of Madrid that reopened its gates by court order on
Monday, 18 months after it was closed as part of a cost-cutting
plan. Fewer than half of the site's 220 employees returned to
work, instead demanding that they be given their previous jobs.
Those jobs involved bottling tasks no longer done at this
factory.(nyti.ms/1EQaRUB)
- As a protest raged in Brussels, European Union agriculture
ministers were holding a special session to consider an aid
package worth about $560 million. Thousands of farmers snarled
traffic and pelted the police with eggs on Monday in a protest
to demand emergency aid to offset falling prices for milk, pork
and other agricultural products.
($1 = 0.8921 euros)
