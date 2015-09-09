Sept 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Intel, the world's largest maker of semiconductors, is dropping its longtime support of 'Science Talent Search,' the most prestigious science and mathematics competition for American high school students that brings 40 finalists to Washington for meetings with leaders in government and industry. (nyti.ms/1Nhj2ei)

- Jeff Smisek, United Continental Holdings Inc's chief executive, resigned on Tuesday in the wake of a continuing investigation into corruption charges related to the company's dealings with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. (nyti.ms/1g8GDAy)

- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused three former employees of Nomura Securities International on Tuesday of misleading customers about bond prices so they could earn illicit profits. (nyti.ms/1QnlGyR)

- Austin Beutner, the publisher and chief executive of The Los Angeles Times, was dismissed on Tuesday after only a year in that position, the latest upheaval at a newspaper buffeted by management turmoil over the last decade. (nyti.ms/1Oc25CL) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)