Sept 9 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Intel, the world's largest maker of
semiconductors, is dropping its longtime support of 'Science
Talent Search,' the most prestigious science and mathematics
competition for American high school students that brings 40
finalists to Washington for meetings with leaders in government
and industry. (nyti.ms/1Nhj2ei)
- Jeff Smisek, United Continental Holdings Inc's
chief executive, resigned on Tuesday in the wake of a continuing
investigation into corruption charges related to the company's
dealings with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. (nyti.ms/1g8GDAy)
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accused three
former employees of Nomura Securities International on Tuesday
of misleading customers about bond prices so they could earn
illicit profits. (nyti.ms/1QnlGyR)
- Austin Beutner, the publisher and chief executive of The
Los Angeles Times, was dismissed on Tuesday after only a year in
that position, the latest upheaval at a newspaper buffeted by
management turmoil over the last decade. (nyti.ms/1Oc25CL)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)