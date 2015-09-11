Sept 11 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Whether three top executives of the fallen law firm Dewey
& LeBoeuf defrauded the firm's lenders and bondholders in a
sophisticated accounting conspiracy is now up to a jury. (nyti.ms/1F0uM3v)
- The shutdown two years ago of lanes leading to the George
Washington Bridge set off a chain of events that ultimately led
to the surprise resignation of Jeff Smisek, CEO of United
Continental Holdings Inc. (nyti.ms/1O4QRRc)
- Head-Up displays, the technology which shows data like a
vehicle's speed in front of the driver, is moving beyond
performance cars and appearing in more models, making for yet
another informational distraction for the already
data-overloaded driver. (nyti.ms/1ERkv9V)
- U.S. accident investigators said on Thursday that they
found multiple breaches in the engine of a British Airways
aircraft that was forced to abort its takeoff on Tuesday at the
Las Vegas McCarran International Airport, suggesting the
airplane had suffered an uncontained engine failure. (nyti.ms/1OhcdKl)
(Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)