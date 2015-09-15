Sept 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Contract talks intensified on Monday between the United Automobile Workers union and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which was selected by the union to be the first among Detroit's three carmakers to negotiate a new national labor agreement. (nyti.ms/1J967Vr)

- The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday may increase interest rates for the first time in more than nine years. A rise would be the beginning of the end of a monetary stimulus policy that lifted stock and bond markets to new heights and brought the good times back to Wall Street after the crash of 2008. (nyti.ms/1LvhI2Y)

- Jaspen Capital Partners and its chief executive, Andriy Supranonok, have agreed to pay $30 million to settle allegations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that they illegally profited from stolen corporate information that was stolen from newswire services. (nyti.ms/1Kn2y3e)

- The merger of Continental Airlines and United Airlines in 2010 was supposed to combine Continental's reputation for solid customer service with the broader reach of United's domestic and international network. Instead, the merger has turned into an exercise in frustration for United fliers, with frequent delays, canceled flights and lost bags. (nyti.ms/1ObC5Ip)

(Compiled by Sangameswaran.S in Bengaluru)