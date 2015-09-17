Sept 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Federal prosecutors are poised to settle a criminal investigation into General Motors, according to people briefed on the matter, accusing the automaker of failing to disclose a safety defect tied to at least 124 deaths. The case, which the prosecutors plan to unveil on Thursday, would cap a wide-ranging investigation that tainted the automaker's reputation for quality and safety and damaged its bottom line. (nyti.ms/1QjcUS3)

- Cablevision has agreed to sell itself to Altice , an acquisitive European telecommunications giant, for about $17.7 billion, including debt, people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. It is the latest deal to reshape the broadband and cable television landscape. (nyti.ms/1F3kZKc)

- Bank of America shareholders will vote on Tuesday on whether Brian Moynihan can retain his role as both chairman and chief executive. (nyti.ms/1W4sLaI)

- Janet Yellen, the U.S. Federal Reserve chairwoman, faces a crucial moment on Thursday when the Fed's policy-making committee announces whether the time has come to start raising interest rates. (nyti.ms/1LztHg2) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)