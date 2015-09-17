PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 29
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Federal prosecutors are poised to settle a criminal investigation into General Motors, according to people briefed on the matter, accusing the automaker of failing to disclose a safety defect tied to at least 124 deaths. The case, which the prosecutors plan to unveil on Thursday, would cap a wide-ranging investigation that tainted the automaker's reputation for quality and safety and damaged its bottom line. (nyti.ms/1QjcUS3)
- Cablevision has agreed to sell itself to Altice , an acquisitive European telecommunications giant, for about $17.7 billion, including debt, people briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. It is the latest deal to reshape the broadband and cable television landscape. (nyti.ms/1F3kZKc)
- Bank of America shareholders will vote on Tuesday on whether Brian Moynihan can retain his role as both chairman and chief executive. (nyti.ms/1W4sLaI)
- Janet Yellen, the U.S. Federal Reserve chairwoman, faces a crucial moment on Thursday when the Fed's policy-making committee announces whether the time has come to start raising interest rates. (nyti.ms/1LztHg2) (Compiled by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru)
March 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 28 Euronet Worldwide Inc ramped up its fight against China's Ant Financial Services Group in trying to acquire MoneyGram International Inc , urging the U.S. government to closely scrutinize the rival Chinese bid saying it raises "significant national security risks."