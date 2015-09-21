Sept 21 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Specialists in infectious disease are protesting a gigantic overnight increase in the price of a drug sold by Turing Pharmaceuticals, used to treat a life-threatening parasitic infection, to $750 from $13.50 a tablet. (nyti.ms/1QSdJSA)

- Volkswagen AG said it would halt sales of cars in the United States equipped with the kind of diesel motors that had led regulators to accuse the German company of illegally installing software to evade standards for reducing smog. (nyti.ms/1YsKScz)

- Co-founders of Kickstarter, an online crowdfunding website, said it was reincorporating as a "public benefit corporation" to ensure that money would not corrupt their company's mission of enabling creative projects to be funded. (nyti.ms/1OJXI1S)

- Apple Inc confirmed that a tool used by software developers for the company's devices was copied and modified by hackers to put bad code into apps available on the app store. (nyti.ms/1QSedbo) (Compiled by Sangameswaran.S in Bengaluru)