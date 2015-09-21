Sept 21 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
- Specialists in infectious disease are protesting a
gigantic overnight increase in the price of a drug sold by
Turing Pharmaceuticals, used to treat a life-threatening
parasitic infection, to $750 from $13.50 a tablet. (nyti.ms/1QSdJSA)
- Volkswagen AG said it would halt sales of cars
in the United States equipped with the kind of diesel motors
that had led regulators to accuse the German company of
illegally installing software to evade standards for reducing
smog. (nyti.ms/1YsKScz)
- Co-founders of Kickstarter, an online crowdfunding
website, said it was reincorporating as a "public benefit
corporation" to ensure that money would not corrupt their
company's mission of enabling creative projects to be funded. (nyti.ms/1OJXI1S)
- Apple Inc confirmed that a tool used by software
developers for the company's devices was copied and modified by
hackers to put bad code into apps available on the app store. (nyti.ms/1QSedbo)
(Compiled by Sangameswaran.S in Bengaluru)