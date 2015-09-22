Sept 22 The following are the top stories on the
- The embattled prime minister of Malaysia, facing mounting
political turmoil and a parade of inquiries at home and abroad
into a sovereign wealth fund that he oversees, is now coming
under the scrutiny of American investigators as well.
- Volkswagen AG executives told environmental
regulators repeatedly that discrepancies on pollution tests were
not a deliberate attempt to deceive Washington officials. But
this month, they made a startling admission: The diesel vehicles
the company sold in the United States used software meant to
cheat on the tests. Volkswagen made the admission only when the
Environmental Protection Agency took the extraordinary action of
threatening to withhold approval for its 2016 Volkswagen and
Audi diesel models. (nyti.ms/1MFQHQl)
- The chill on the Chinese economy has eroded some of the
sheen attached to President Xi Jinping, and some analysts say he
may want to project an especially strong image when holding
talks in the United States.
- Brian Williams is expected to return to the air on MSNBC
on Tuesday in his new role as a breaking news anchor, four
months after he was suspended from his position as anchor of
"Nightly News." NBC News executives hope he can help MSNBC
reverse its fortunes. (nyti.ms/1NIumQO)
- China's coal consumption weakened last year and through
the first half of this year, largely because of a slowing
economy, but this could mean brighter prospects for worldwide
efforts to slow global warming.
- As Greece grapples with a continued downturn, bartering is
gaining traction at the margins of the economy, part of a
collection of worrisome signs for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
who was re-elected on Sunday.
